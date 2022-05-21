The Baltimore Orioles promoted top prospect Adley Rutschman from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Saturday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Rutschman, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019 out of Oregon State, has been ranked as baseball's top prospect by MLB Pipeline since last summer.

The catcher received a record $8.1 million bonus in 2019, eclipsing the $8 million Gerrit Cole pocketed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011.

Rutschman, 24, is hitting .309 with three home runs and nine RBIs this season in 19 games across three different levels of minor league play.

Catcher Anthony Bemboom was designated for assignment by the Orioles in a corresponding move.

Bemboom, 32, is batting .115 with one solo homer for his lone RBI in 22 games this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In