Baltimore Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his start against the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Kremer, 26, will be making his debut with the Orioles this season after working his way back from an oblique injury.

He has allowed two hits and struck out 18 batters over nine scoreless innings during three games split between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.

Kremer posted an 0-7 record with a 7.55 ERA in 13 games with Baltimore in 2021. He is 1-8 with a 6.84 ERA in 17 career games with the Orioles.

Baltimore optioned right-hander Denyi Reyes to Norfolk following its 5-4 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Reyes, 25, had a 2.35 ERA without a decision in three games (one start) with the Orioles this season.

--Field Level Media

