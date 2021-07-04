The Baltimore Orioles activated right-hander Cesar Valdez from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, the Orioles optioned rookie right-hander Isaac Mattson to Triple-A Norfolk.
Valdez, 36, had been sidelined since June 21 with a lower back strain. The Orioles closer earlier this season, Valdez is 2-1 with a 5.74 ERA and a team-leading eight saves in 12 chances over 25 appearances.
Mattson, 25, has a 4.50 ERA in two appearances this year. He gave up one run over two innings of relief.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.