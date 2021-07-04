The Baltimore Orioles activated right-hander Cesar Valdez from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles optioned rookie right-hander Isaac Mattson to Triple-A Norfolk.

Valdez, 36, had been sidelined since June 21 with a lower back strain. The Orioles closer earlier this season, Valdez is 2-1 with a 5.74 ERA and a team-leading eight saves in 12 chances over 25 appearances.

Mattson, 25, has a 4.50 ERA in two appearances this year. He gave up one run over two innings of relief.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.