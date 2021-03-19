Roman Silva scored a career-high 16 points, making all eight of his field-goal attempts, as No. 12-seeded Oregon State upset No. 5 Tennessee 70-56 Friday afternoon in the NCAA Midwest Regional at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jarod Lucas added 14 points for the Beavers (18-12), making four 3-point field goals, Ethan Thompson scored 13 and Zach Reichle had 10.
Oregon State, which gained just its second NCAA berth since 1990 by winning the Pacific-12 Conference tournament title, never trailed to win a game in the tourney for the first time since 1982. The Beavers advanced to the Round of 32, in which they'll play the winner of Friday's late game between fourth-seeded Oklahoma State and No. 13 Liberty.
Keon Johnson led Tennessee (18-9) with 14 points. Jaden Springer scored 12 and Santiago Vescovi added 11.
The Volunteers played without forward John Fulkerson, who sustained a concussion and facial injuries against Florida in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals.
The Beavers built a 33-19 halftime lead and Tennessee never cut the deficit to single digits the rest of the way. The closest the Volunteers got was 66-56 on Springer's layup with 1:29 remaining.
Oregon State started strong, opening an 18-7 lead with 11:05 left in the first half as Lucas made a pair of 3-pointers.
The Beavers were held scoreless for the next 4:32, until a 3-pointer by Reichle, but the Volunteers were unable to take advantage, scoring just four points in that span.
Tennessee missed its first nine 3-point attempts before Vescori scored from long range with 3:39 left in the half to pull the Volunteers within 27-14.
The Beavers had a 33-17 lead and looked to take the last shot of the half, but Johnson stole a pass under the basket, drove the length of the floor and put up a scoop shot just before the buzzer to pull the Vols within 33-19. It was Johnson's only points of the half as he missed his first six field-goal attempts.
The Volunteers were unable to build on that momentum in the second half.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.