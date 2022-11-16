Sophomore Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to lead a balanced attack as Oregon State matched last season's victory total by defeating Bushnell 83-66 on Tuesday in Corvallis, Ore.
Freshman Jordan Pope scored 15 points and added seven assists and six rebounds for the Beavers (3-0), who went 3-28 last season, losing their final 18 games. Oregon State's Rodrigue Andela had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Dzmitry Ryuny scored 12 points.
Spencer Hoffman had game-high totals of 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 11 grabbed rebounds for Bushnell, an NAIA school from Eugene, Ore. Teammate Trevon Richmond scored 12 points.
The Beavers limited Stevie Schlabach, a three-time all-Cascade Collegiate Conference selection, to two points on 1-for-9 shooting.
Per NCAA/NAIA rules, it was a regular-season game for the Beavers but an exhibition for Bushnell.
Oregon State led 41-34 at the half as Pope had 11 points and Ryuny had 10.
Leading 25-21, the Beavers appeared to pull away with an 11-0 run, with Ryuny scoring the final 10 points on two fast-break dunks, a 3-pointer and a three-point play.
However, the Beacons responded with a 9-0 run of their own to stay in the game.
Hoffman had 13 points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.
The Beavers extended the lead to 11 early in the second half before Hoffman completed a three-point play and then sank a 3-pointer to pull the Beacons within 45-40. But that was as close as the visitors would get after the intermission.
The Beavers took an 83-56 lead with 4:15 remaining before the Beacons closed with a 10-0 run.
Oregon State shot 52.3 percent from the field (34 of 65) while Bushnell shot 32.8 percent (20 of 61). The Beavers held a 43-33 rebounding edge and a 52-28 advantage on points in the paint in addition to blocking seven shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.