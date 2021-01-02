Ethan Thompson broke a late tie with a jumper and Maurice Calloo gave Oregon State some breathing room with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining Saturday afternoon as the Beavers came from behind to beat California, 73-64, in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Corvallis, Ore.
Despite having lost star Matt Bradley in the first half to an ankle injury, the Bears (5-6, 0-4) led by as many as 12 points in the second period before the Beavers (5-3, 1-1) rallied for a third straight win, their second over Cal this season.
The clubs had met in a nonconference game in the season opener, with host Oregon State prevailing 71-63 in that one.
Down 53-46 after a Makale Foreman 3-pointer at the 10:00 mark of the second half, Oregon State spurted into a 61-56 lead on the strength of three Maurice Calloo hoops, two of which were 3-pointers.
Another Foreman 3-pointer got Cal even at 63, but Thompson countered with his go-ahead jumper with 2:30 to go and the Beavers held Cal without a point until Jarred Hyder made a free throw with 30 seconds left.
In the meantime, Calloo nailed his third 3-pointer of the game, extending the Oregon State lead to five.
Calloo and Gianni Hunt combined for three late free throws to account for the final margin.
Thompson finished with a game-high 16 points and Calloo 14 for Oregon State, which shot 9-for-20 from 3-point range and outscored Cal 27-18 from beyond the arc.
Jarod Lucas added 11 points for the Beavers, while Rodrigue Andela complemented nine points with a game-high 11 rebounds.
Foreman, Hyder and Andre Kelly all finished with 12 points for Cal, which completed an 0-2 trip north after an 82-69 loss at Oregon on Thursday.
Lars Thiemann had a team-high nine rebounds for the Bears to go with seven points.
The Bears outshot the Beavers 52.4 percent to 44.4.
Cal led 36-26 at halftime, but lost Bradley in the process. He finished with five points and three rebounds.
--Field Level Media
