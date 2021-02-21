LJ Figueroa and Chris Duarte each scored 15 points, Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points, and the Oregon Ducks held off the Utah Utes in a back-and-forth Pac-12 Conference matchup, 67-64, Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
The Ducks (14-4, 9-3 Pac-12), who won their fifth straight, and Utes battled for all 40 minutes, with neither team leading by more than five points at any point in the night.
Utah (9-10, 6-9), which dropped its third in a row, forced a 64-64 tie when Alfonso Plummer made a 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining. A Duarte free throw put Oregon ahead by a point, but the Utes had two possessions with an opportunity to take the lead.
Branden Carlson missed a hook shot just outside the key on one, and Plummer committed a turnover on the other. Duarte iced the win on a pair of free throws with three seconds left after the giveaway.
Duarte went just 4-of-12 shooting from the floor and 2-of-7 from 3-point range, but the second of his makes from beyond the arc erased a three-point Utah lead in the final two minutes.
Omoruyi fouled out with 3:29 remaining when he collided with Plummer, sending the Utah guard to the free-throw line for three foul shots that put the Utes ahead. Two free throws from Timmy Allen, who finished with 15 points, extended the advantage before Duarte's pivotal 3-pointer.
Oregon shot 9-for-23 (39.1 percent) from long range, outpacing Utah's 5-for-18 (27.8 percent) performance. Figueroa went 3-for-5, Omoruyi shot 2-for-3, and Will Richardson added another 3-pointer for part of his nine points.
Carlson and Pelle Larsson each added 13 points to complement Plummer's game-high 17 points. Carlson grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
With the win and USC's loss to Arizona earlier in the day, Oregon moved into a tie with the Trojans (12-3 in Pac-12) atop the loss column of the conference. The two teams meet on Monday in Los Angeles.
UCLA defeated Arizona State on Saturday night to also improve to 12-3 in conference play.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.