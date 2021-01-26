For the second time this season, Oregon has been forced to pause all team-related activities due to COVID-19 concerns, postponing the Ducks' three-game road trip to Los Angeles, the school announced Tuesday.
It is unknown if the pause is due to a positive test or contact tracing protocols.
The Ducks were scheduled to play No. 23 UCLA on Thursday, but that game has now been postponed for the third time this season. The Ducks were also scheduled to play USC on Jan. 30 and the Bruins again on Feb. 1.
The first scheduled meeting against the Bruins was postponed on Dec. 23 when a referee tested positive for COVID-19. The second postponement came when Oregon had to pause activities earlier this season.
Oregon is next scheduled to play Feb. 4 at home vs. Washington State.
--Field Level Media
