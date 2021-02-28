Oregon is surging toward the postseason, winning seven of its past eight games as it prepares for a busy final week of the regular season.
The Ducks (16-5, 11-4 Pac-12) are scheduled to play three games this week, starting Monday against visiting Arizona (17-8, 11-8) in Eugene, Ore. Then comes a home game on Wednesday against UCLA that could determine the regular-season conference champion and a Sunday matchup against rival Oregon State.
Oregon is coming off a 74-63 victory at Cal on Saturday.
"We just got to get home, get rested, take a day where we just hopefully get mentally ready," coach Dana Altman said. "We've got a really difficult week ahead after this difficult week. Our conditioning and our mental toughness will really be tested."
The Ducks have won six consecutive games against the Wildcats, including a 63-61 win in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 13. Monday's game, originally set for Jan. 16 but postponed due to Oregon's COVID-19 issues, was put back on the schedule Feb. 22.
It will serve as Arizona's season finale, pending the unlikely event of the Wildcats adding a nonconference game late this week before serving a self-imposed one-year postseason ban.
"I think our guys are really excited to go to Oregon," coach Sean Miller said. "The group that we have, I don't think I have to give them a pep talk."
The last three Arizona-Oregon games have essentially come down to the final seconds. The Ducks won a pair of overtime games last season and prevailed this season when Chris Duarte hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.6 seconds left. Arizona failed to get a good look before the buzzer.
Duarte is averaging a team-high 17.2 points and shooting 42.5 percent (48 of 113) from beyond the arc. Eugene Omoruyi averages 16.8 points. LJ Figueroa is coming off a 20-point, 14-rebound effort against Cal and is scoring 11.5 points per game.
"When he's going, our team seems to play with more energy," Altman said.
For Arizona, James Akinjo poured in a career-high 26 points and added seven assists in Saturday's 75-74 win over Washington to continue his late-season hot streak. The point guard has scored at least 19 points in four consecutive games to boost his season average to 15.4.
"If we didn't have him, I think we'd be 8-17. We might be 5-20," Miller said. "That's how much he means our team."
Azoulas Tubelis is also hot. He has two double-doubles (both with 15 rebounds) in his past three games, and is averaging 12.2 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds.
Oregon has won nine of the past 11 meetings against Arizona.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.