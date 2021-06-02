Former Texas and Rutgers guard Jacob Young announced Wednesday that he's transferring to Oregon for the 2021-22 season.
It's the second transfer score for Oregon coach Dana Altman, who last week landed former Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier.
Young, Rutgers' second-leading scorer in 2020-21, took to Twitter to announce his decision with an image of him wearing No. 42 in a Ducks uniform.
Young scored 14.1 points per game last season and led the team in assists (3.4) and steals (1.7).
He began his career with Texas, scoring 4.9 points per game in 63 contests (30 starts) before sitting out the 2018-19 season amid a transfer to Rutgers.
--Field Level Media
