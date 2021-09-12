NCAA Football: Oregon at Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes shot up into the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday after securing big road wins against highly ranked opponents.

Oregon climbed eight spots to No. 4 after hitting the road to defeat then-No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 on Saturday. Iowa is right behind the Ducks, jumping five spots to No. 5 after taking down in-state rival Iowa State, formerly ranked ninth, 27-17.

No. 1 Alabama (60 first-place votes) and No. 2 Georgia (three votes) held steady and Oklahoma took over the No. 3 spot.

Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State rounded out the top 10.

Texas A&M dropped two spots after eking out a 10-7 victory over Colorado following an injury to Aggies starting quarterback Haynes King. The Buckeyes dropped six spots after their surprise loss.

Arkansas entered the rankings for the first time since 2016 after routing visiting Texas 40-21. The Razorbacks debuted at No. 20, joining No. 23 BYU and No. 25 Michigan as the three teams to enter the poll this week.

The Longhorns, formerly No. 15, plummeted out of the rankings following that upset loss, as did then-No. 14 Southern California after losing to rival Stanford. Utah also bowed out after BYU prevailed in their rivalry game, 26-17.

Three games next Saturday will pit two ranked teams against one another. Alabama will visit No. 11 Florida in the SEC opener for both teams. Penn State will host No. 22 Auburn with ESPN's "College GameDay" in town. No. 19 Arizona State will travel to face BYU.

The complete top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. Iowa

6. Clemson

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. UCLA

14. Iowa State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Ole Miss

18. Wisconsin

19. Arizona State

20. Arkansas

21. North Carolina

22. Auburn

23. BYU

24. Miami (FL)

25. Michigan

