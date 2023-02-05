N'Faly Dante scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half as Oregon beat host Arizona State 75-70 on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 15 points and Will Richardson added 14 for Oregon (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12), which has won five of its last seven.
DJ Horne led Arizona State (16-8, 7-6) with 18 points. Frankie Collins scored 13 points and Luther Muhammad had 12.
Oregon led 73-70 before Arizona State called timeout with seven seconds left. After the Sun Devils' Desmond Cambridge Jr. missed a 3-pointer, Oregon's Jermaine Couisnard made two foul shots for the final margin.
Cambridge, who entered the game averaging 15.8 points in conference play, was held to six points on 2-of-8 shooting.
Oregon snapped a three-game losing skid against Arizona State by shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 7 of 16 (43.8 percent) from 3-point range.
Neither team led by more than six during a closely contested first half. Barthelemy hit a 3-pointer off an Arizona State turnover with five seconds left to pull Oregon within 30-27 at the break.
Oregon missed six of its first seven 3-point attempts in the half before Barthelemy's last-second trey. Horne had nine points in the first half to lead all scorers.
Oregon opened the second half on a 17-6 run. Barthelemy scored eight points during the critical stretch.The Ducks stretched their lead to 52-40 after Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley received a technical foul with 11:31 remaining.
Arizona State battled back and cut the deficit to 64-62 on Cambridge's 3-pointer with 4:17 left.
The Sun Devils lost for the fifth time in their last six games while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 8 of 24 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc.
Arizona State, which lost for just the fourth time in its last 16 games at home, finished 8 of 10 from the foul line compared to 18 of 26 for the Ducks.
