Top-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Japan's Nao Hibino on Friday to reach the semifinal of the MUSC Health Women's Open in Charleston, S.C.
Jabeur, who won 79.3 percent of her first-serve points, will face Montenegro's Danka Kovinic, who recorded five saves while upsetting third-seeded American Shelby Rogers 7-5, 6-1.
On the other side of the bracket, Australia's Astra Sharma took care of the Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova, 6-4, 6-3. Fruhvirtova committed 14 double faults.
Sharma will take on Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Columbia, who won the first set 6-4 over Denmark's Clara Tauson before the latter retired in the second set due to a left knee injury.
The semifinals of the tournament are slated for Saturday.
--Field Level Media
