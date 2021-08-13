Hansel Emmanuel Donato Dominguez, who lost his left arm when he was six years old, received a scholarship offer Friday from Tennessee State, his first offer from a Division I program.
Donato Dominguez made the announcement in an Instagram post.
Donato Dominguez, 17, is 6-foot-5 and plays at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. He moved to Florida last year from the Dominican Republic.
When he was 6, a wall fell on top of him. He was stuck underneath for two hours before his father rescued him. He took his son to the hospital, where his arm was amputated.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.