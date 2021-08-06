Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Canada come up onto the podium after the women's soccer gold medal match against Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Sweden players react on the podium after the women's soccer gold medal match against Canada during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe walk off the field after receiving their bronze medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players pose for photos after receiving their bronze medal after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Sweden players react on the podium after the women's soccer gold medal match against Canada during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players pose for photos after receiving their bronze medal after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players celebrate after receiving their bronze medal after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Sweden, Canada, and USA on the podium after the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe walk off the field after receiving their bronze medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players pose for photos after receiving their bronze medal after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players celebrate by taking a selfie photo after receiving their bronze medal after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players celebrate after receiving their bronze medal after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Gold medalists from Canada stand for their national anthem as bronze medalists from USA look on after the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players pose for photos with their bronze medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Gold medalists from Canada stand for their national anthem as bronze medalists from USA look on after the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players do a wave after receiving their bronze medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Gold medalists from Canada cheer as bronze medalists from USA look on after the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Gold medalists from Canada cheer as bronze medalists from USA including Megan Rapinoe look on after the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players pose for photos with their bronze medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players wait to receive their bronze medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Gold medalists from Canada cheer as bronze medalists from USA look on after the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players pose for photos with their bronze medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players pose for a selfie photo with their bronze medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players including Megan Rapinoe react as Canada receives their gold medals after the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players pose for photos with their bronze medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Canada and Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; USA players including Megan Rapinoe react and watch as Canada receives their gold medals after the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden defender Nathalie Bjorn (14) and Team Sweden midfielder Filippa Angeldal (16) react after losing to Canada during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl (1) reacts after giving up the winning goal to Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (not pictured) during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl (1) gives up the winning goal to Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (not pictured) during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Canada players celebrate after defeating Sweden during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden defender Nathalie Bjorn (14) and Team Sweden midfielder Filippa Angeldal (16) react after losing to Canada during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) watches a shot hit the post during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match against Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (top right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Sweden players react after losing to Canada during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (top right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Canada players celebrate after defeating Sweden during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) celebrates a save during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) celebrates a save during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) celebrates with teammates after defeating Sweden in penalty kicks in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (top right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Canada players celebrate during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match against Sweden during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming (17) celebrates a goal during the penalty kick shootout against Sweden in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming (17) celebrates a goal during the penalty kick shootout against Sweden in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty kick shootout in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Sweden players react after losing to Canada in penalty kicks in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden midfielder Caroline Seger (17) reacts after losing to Canada in penalty kicks in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Sweden players react after losing to Canada in penalty kicks in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden midfielder Lina Hurtig (8) reacts after losing to Canada in penalty kicks in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden forward Olivia Schough (15) collides with Team Canada forward Adriana Leon (9) while chasing the ball during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Sweden players react as Team Canada defender Ashley Lawrence (10) gets up during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden defender Nathalie Bjorn (14) battles for the ball with Team Canada forward Deanne Rose (6) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden defender Nathalie Bjorn (14) battles for the ball with Team Canada forward Deanne Rose (6) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden forward Anna Anvegard (19) battles for a header with Team Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden midfielder Kosovare Asllani (9) falls over Team Canada defender Vanessa Gilles (14) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada forward Deanne Rose (6) battles for the ball with Team Sweden defender Hanna Glas (4) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden forward Stina Blackstenius (11) kicks the ball past Team Canada defender Vanessa Gilles (14) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden midfielder Kosovare Asllani (9) goes between Team Canada defender Ashley Lawrence (10) and Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) holds the ball against Sweden during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) battles for the ball with Team Sweden midfielder Kosovare Asllani (9) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden midfielder Kosovare Asllani (9) chases Team Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden forward Stina Blackstenius (11) battles for the ball with Team Canada defender Vanessa Gilles (14) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada forward Jordyn Huitema (19) heads the ball against Team Sweden midfielder Caroline Seger (17) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden midfielder Caroline Seger (17) battles for a header with Team Canada forward Jordyn Huitema (19) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada defender Allysha Chapman (2) battles for the ball with Team Sweden midfielder Kosovare Asllani (9) during extra time in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden defender Jonna Andersson (2) chases the ball with Team Canada forward Adriana Leon (9) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Desiree Scott (11) chases the ball with Team Sweden midfielder Hanna Bennison (5) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada midfielder Desiree Scott (11) chases the ball with Team Sweden midfielder Kosovare Asllani (9) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada defender Ashley Lawrence (10) chases Team Sweden midfielder Lina Hurtig (8) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt (13) battles for the ball with Team Canada forward Jordyn Huitema (19) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden midfielder Kosovare Asllani (9) tries to get a shot off against Team Canada midfielder Desiree Scott (11) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden midfielder Hanna Bennison (5) battles for the ball with Team Canada midfielder Julia Grosso (7) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada forward Adriana Leon (9) chases Team Sweden defender Jonna Andersson (2) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada forward Deanne Rose (6) chases Team Sweden defender Jonna Andersson (2) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden midfielder Lina Hurtig (8) chases Team Canada defender Ashley Lawrence (10) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) makes a save against Team Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt (13) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team Sweden forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) and Team Canada defender Ashley Lawrence (10) chase the ball in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl (1) knocks the ball away from the net against Canada in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden forward Stina Blackstenius (11) chases the ball with Team Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) makes a save against Team Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt (13) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Sweden forward Stina Blackstenius (11) chases the ball with Team Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan (3) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at International Stadium Yokohama. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team Sweden forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) heads the ball between Team Canada defender Ashley Lawrence (10) and Team Canada defender Vanessa Gilles (14) in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team Sweden forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) reacts against Canada in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports