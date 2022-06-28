Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches his second home run of the game during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) steps on home plate after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti (64) reacts after allowing home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) high fives third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti (64) reacts after allowing a run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh (32) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates win with Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) and relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) celebrate win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) against the Philadelphia Philliest during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) slides safely into home past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) is hit by a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson (59) takes Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) out of the game against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) runs off the field against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of the sunset during ‘Pride Night’ in the fifth inning between Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) follows through on a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) steps on third base while scoring a run during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) follows through on a pitch during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Olson hit two home runs, Travis d'Arnaud homered, singled and drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Tuesday.
Braves starter Charlie Morton tossed 5 2/3 solid innings and gave up seven hits and two runs to go along with five strikeouts and four walks.
Collin McHugh (1-1) earned the win in relief, and A.J. Minter threw a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first save. The Braves won for the sixth time in nine games, and they improved their June record to 20-5.
Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run and walked twice for the Phillies, who lost for just the seventh time in June.
Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott contributed two hits apiece for Philadelphia.
Phillies starter Zack Wheeler threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and three runs. Wheeler struck out eight and walked one.
Andrew Bellatti (1-3) took the loss.
The Braves went ahead 2-0 when d'Arnaud and Olson hit back-to-back solo homers in the first inning.
The Phillies made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first when J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single to center.
In the third, d'Arnaud added an RBI single to center for a 3-1 advantage.
Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins walked to open the third for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos then lined out to right and Hoskins was tagged out, resulting in a double play. Realmuto flied out to right, ending the threat.
Philadelphia cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth when Didi Gregorius tripled and scored on a groundout by Odubel Herrera.
Schwarber ripped a solo homer off Dylan Lee to begin the seventh, and the game was tied at 3.
Olson's second home run, a solo shot off Bellatti in the eighth, gave the Braves a 4-3 lead. It was Olson's 13th career multi-homer game.
Adam Duvall added an RBI double in the ninth to put Atlanta ahead 5-3.
The Phillies went down in order in the ninth, with Schwarber grounding out to end the game.
