Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) greets catcher William Contreras (24) crossing home plate on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) flips the ball to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (not pictured) during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) greets right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after Acuna scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) looks on from behind home plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) looks on from the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates scoring a run with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) bats against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) at bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman (right) takes a high throw during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman (left) takes a high throw during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman (top) takes a high throw during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) heads to the bullpen to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) performs hitting drills before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) greets catcher William Contreras (24) crossing home plate on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) flips the ball to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (not pictured) during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) greets right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after Acuna scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) looks on from behind home plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) looks on from the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates scoring a run with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) bats against Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) at bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman (right) takes a high throw during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman (left) takes a high throw during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman (top) takes a high throw during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) heads to the bullpen to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) performs hitting drills before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire
Aug 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Olson belted a grand slam and Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves breezed to a 14-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
The Braves won all seven games against Pittsburgh this season. They also cut their gap in the NL East to 1½ games behind the idle New York Mets.
William Contreras launched a two-run homer, Dansby Swanson drove in three runs with a double, and Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Robbie Grossman each hit an RBI single.
Wright (16-5) allowed two hits and struck out six batters for the Braves, who have won six of their last seven games.
Kevin Newman belted a solo homer for the Pirates, who have lost five straight.
Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (4-10) pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs -- two earned -- and seven hits.
After Olson led off the second inning with a double, Contreras hit his 17th homer of the season to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.
Eddie Rosario singled to right field with one out in the fourth inning and advanced to second on an infield single by Michael Harris II. The inning looked to be over on a Grossman grounder, but first baseman Josh VanMeter misplayed it for a fielding error.
Acuna Jr. walked to load the bases, and Swanson doubled to right to clear the bases and give Atlanta a 6-0 advantage.
Riley singled to right to drive in Swanson and chase Keller.
Harris walked in the eighth inning, advanced to third on Grossman's single and scored on Acuna's RBI single. Swanson's single to left loaded the bases, and Colin Holderman hit Riley to bring in a run to make it 9-0. Holderman left because of right shoulder discomfort.
Cam Vieaux entered and gave up Olson's grand slam that bounced into the Allegheny River in right field. The homer was Olson's 27th homer of the season.
Grossman hit an RBI single to left later in the eighth to make it 14-0.
Newman led off the ninth with his first homer, to left, to end the shutout bid. Tucupita Marcano hit a sacrifice fly RBI later in the inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.