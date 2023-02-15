Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored on a tip-in with 1.6 seconds remaining to keep No. 11 Marquette atop the Big East with a 69-68 victory over 16th-ranked Xavier on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Jack Nunge scored underneath to put Xavier up 68-67 with 8.3 seconds left. Kam Jones missed on a drive on the ensuing possession, but Prosper followed with the go-ahead tap.
Marquette pulled within 66-65 with 29 seconds left when Stevie Mitchell's steal led to a dunk by Prosper. Xavier turned it over again and Oso Ighodaro hit two free throws to put the Golden Eagles up 67-66.
Mitchell had 17 points for Marquette (21-6, 13-3 Big East), picked ninth in the preseason conference poll. Tyler Kolek added 15 points and Ighodaro 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Souley Boum had 24 points for Xavier (19-7, 11-4), which dropped into a second-place tie with No. 18 Creighton and No. 24 Providence. Colby Jones added 13 points and Nunge and Jerome Hunter 10 for the Musketeers, who had beaten Marquette 80-76 in the first meeting in mid-January.
Colby Jones' 3-pointer put the Musketeers in front 62-61 with 2:36 remaining. Prosper was called for an offensive foul on the ensuing possession and Hunter rolled in a jumper from the lane to make it 64-61.
Nunge hit a 3-pointer to put Xavier up 55-49, but Marquette responded with a 7-0 run, going in front 56-55 on David Joplin's 3-pointer.
Mitchell and Kolek hit back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel an 8-0 run to open the second half as Marquette erased a 28-24 halftime deficit.
Marquette overcame a slow start with a 15-4 run late in the first half, pulling within 23-21 on a drive by Kolek.
Xavier jumped out to a 19-6 lead as Marquette hit just three of its first 15 shots, including 0 of 5 beyond the arc, along with three turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.