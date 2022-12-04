Olivier Giroud opened the scoring and Kylian Mbappe tallied twice to lead France into the World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win Sunday against Poland in Doha, Qatar.
Giroud's strike in the 44th minute was his 52nd for France, surpassing Thierry Henry as the nation's all-time leading men's scorer.
Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 75th minute and curled a shot into the top-right corner in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 3-0.
They were his fourth and fifth goals of the tournament, boosting the 23-year-old star's career total to nine World Cup goals.
Polish star Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty to end the shutout bid by French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
France will continue its title defense in the quarterfinals against the winner of Sunday's match between England and Senegal.
--Field Level Media
