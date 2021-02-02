Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and Ole Miss upset cold-shooting No. 11 Tennessee 52-50 in an SEC game Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss.
Romello White added 14 points for the Rebels (9-8, 4-6 SEC), who held the Volunteers (12-4, 5-4) without a field goal for more than 12 minutes down the stretch. Tennessee shot just 35.6 percent from the floor.
Yves Pons scored 13, Keon Johnson added 11 and Josiah-Jordan James had 10 to lead Tennessee.
Jarkel Joiner scored the first four points of the second half to get Ole Miss within 28-27.
The Volunteers responded with a 10-0 run, but White made back-to-back layups as the Rebels got within 40-35 midway through the half.
Tennessee ended a nearly five-minute scoring drought when Johnson made two free throws.
Ole Miss had a four-minute scoring drought that ended with two free throws by White, who followed with two more.
Shuler made back-to-back layups and added a 3-pointer as Ole Miss took a 46-42 lead with 4:37 left.
The Volunteers made four consecutive free throws to pull even with 2:54 left.
Robert Allen made a free throw and Shuler added a layup to give Ole Miss a 49-46 lead with two minutes remaining.
Allen's tip-in increased the lead to five before Johnson's 3-pointer pulled Tennessee within 51-49 with 40 seconds left.
That ended the Volunteers' longest field-goal drought.
Johnson made one of two free throws with 3 seconds left and James missed a 3-pointer as time expired. The Vols shot just 10-for-16 from the free throw line.
All five starters scored during the first five minutes as Tennessee took an 11-5 lead.
The Rebels scored the next three points before James made two 3-pointers and Pons made one to give the Volunteers a 20-12 lead.
Tennessee pushed the lead to 26-15 as Ole Miss went nearly six minutes without scoring.
The Rebels ended the drought when Shuler and White made jumpers on consecutive possessions.
White made a layup and Joiner hit a jumper with two seconds left that pulled Ole Miss within 28-23 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
