Ole Miss canceled football activities Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Out of abundance of caution, Ole Miss Football has canceled Wednesday's team activities to conduct contact tracing surrounding a small number of positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff," read a statement from the program. "Practice is scheduled to resume Thursday, pending the outcome of additional tests. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol."

First-year head coach Lane Kiffin's Rebels are 4-4 following Saturday's 31-24 Egg Bowl win against Mississippi State.

Ole Miss was scheduled to play LSU this weekend, but the Tigers are instead facing No. 1 Alabama in a make-up game for a Nov. 14 contest that was postponed.

The Rebels are still expected to make up that game and a game against Texas A&M, though neither have been rescheduled yet.

