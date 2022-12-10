Matthew Murrell scored 17 points to lead six double-figure scorers as Ole Miss made sure there would be no repeat of the last time these teams met by routing Valparaiso 98-61 on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.
The Beacons won the last meeting in the 1998 NCAA Tournament, a memorable 70-69 finish on Bryce Drew's 3-pointer at the buzzer.
This time, the Rebels (7-2) led wire-to-wire and were ahead by double-digit margins over the last 30 minutes.
They took advantage of Valpo's season-high 21 turnovers for a 36-0 cushion in points off turnovers while also enjoying healthy advantages in points in the paint (64-36) and bench scoring (54-25).
The Rebels fell short of hitting the century mark for the first time since early in the 2013-14 season but still posted their biggest winning margin since a 90-43 win over UT Martin on Dec. 22, 2020.
Daeshun Ruffin scored 14 points in just 10 minutes in his second appearance of the season since recovering from a bone bruise. Myles Burns added 12 points, Jaemyn Brakefield and Robert Allen 11 each, and Tye Fagan 10 for the Rebels.
Kobe King led the Beacons (4-7) with 20 points while Ben Krikke added 16 and Nick Edwards 14.
Ole Miss shot a season-high 56.2 percent (41 of 73) from the field.
The Rebels needed less than five minutes to establish a double-digit lead at 16-6, but the Beacons stayed within range, closing the gap to 19-15 at the 12:49 mark.
Mississippi's 11-0 run produced a 20-point cushion at 39-19, and the Rebels finished off their biggest half of the season with a 53-30 lead at the break.
The romp continued after intermission with the Rebels stretching their lead out to 30 points at 62-32 with 17-plus minutes left. Their biggest advantage was 41 points at 83-42 on Allen's layup with 9:55 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.