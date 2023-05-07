Ole Miss dismissed transfer wide receiver Chris Marshall from the team.
"Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the Ole Miss football program for violation of team rules. We wish him good luck in his future plans," the university said in a brief statement issued Saturday.
The school did not address the specific violation.
Marshall, from Missouri City, Texas, was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022. The 247Sports composite listed him as the No. 3 wide receiver prospect, and he committed to Texas A&M.
He played the 2022 season with the Aggies and appeared in six games, catching 11 passes for 108 yards.
In the Grove Bowl scrimmage at Ole Miss in April, he caught four passes for 89 yards.
With a need for depth at the wide receiver position, coach Lane Kiffin likely will have to take a second look at the transfer portal.
--Field Level Media
