Veronica Latsko and Jordyn Huitema scored in the second half as the host OL Reign secured a 2-0 victory against the Houston Dash on Saturday night in Seattle.
Huitema's goal was redemption from a first-half sequence when an apparent goal was negated. Latsko also had an assist.
Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce notched the clean sheet, setting an all-time club record with her 12th shutout.
OL Reign (4-1-1, 13 points) are the first team in the NWSL to reach the four-win mark this season. Part of that has come by scoring a league-leading seven goals in the final 30 minutes of games, adding one Saturday night.
Houston (1-2-3, 6 points) was a shutout victim for the fourth time this season. Barbara Olivieri, a second-half substitute, had a couple of good chances but nothing to show for those.
Overall, there weren't enough quality threats for the Dash, who haven't won a game since April 1. At the other end, Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell came up big a few times.
Latsko's goal came on a header in the 53rd minute for her first goal of the season. Megan Rapinoe picked up an assist with a cross into the box.
Huitema made it 2-0 in the 68th minute when she converted on a header off a pass from Latsko. That pushed Huitema's goal count to two on the season.
Much earlier, OL Reign had a would-be goal from Huitema wiped out by a Video Assistant Referee review in the 13th minute. There seemed to be a debate as to whether there was a violation for a handball as Huitema settled the ball before delivering it into the net.
Houston is coached by Sam Laity, a former OL Reign assistant coach. That connection brought about an embrace with OL Reign coach Laura Harvey during the pregame.
