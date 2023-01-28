Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson broke the women's record for career 3-pointers on Saturday when she made six against Iowa State to raise her total to 503.
Robertson entered the game tied with Kelsey Mitchell, who made 497 for Ohio State from 2014-18.
Mitchell set her mark in 139 games over four seasons. Robertson, a fifth-year senior, played in her 138th game on Saturday when the Sooners lost 86-78 to host Iowa State in Big 12 play.
Robertson scored 25 points and made 8 of 10 field-goal attempts. She was 6 of 8 from long range.
Robertson broke the 3-pointer record by draining one near the top of the key with 4:18 left in the opening quarter.
Robertson has 57 made 3-pointers (in 130 attempts) in 20 games this season. She has made more than 100 three times, topped by a career-best 131 during the 2019-20 campaign.
Mitchell now plays for the WNBA's Indiana Fever.
--Field Level Media
