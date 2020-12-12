Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who led the FBS in rushing last year, is opting out of the rest of the season so he can focus on the 2021 NFL Draft, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy announced Saturday.

Chuba's decision means he won't play in Saturday afternoon's game against Baylor (2-6) or if the No. 22 Cowboys (6-3) accept a bowl invitation.

Chuba is listed as the fourth-best running back eligible for the draft, trailing only Alabama's Najee Harris, Clemson's Travis Etienne and North Carolina's Javonte Williams, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

The 6-foot, 208-pound Chuba has 133 carries for 625 yards with five touchdowns in seven games this season. Last year, he led the FBS with 2,094 yards with 21 touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

