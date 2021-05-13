Former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson opted to stay in the same conference, announcing Thursday that he has transferred to Big 12 rival Oklahoma State.
Thompson was a McDonald's All-American in high school in Tulsa, Okla., but averaged just 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 20 games (four starts) last season as a freshman at Kansas. He missed time due to a back injury and a broken right index finger.
He entered the transfer portal last month.
Thompson shot 35.3 percent from the field and was just 8 of 36 from 3-point range in 2020-21.
--Field Level Media
