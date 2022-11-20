After squandering an 18-point first-half lead, Oklahoma State hit three free throws in the final 17 seconds to hold on for an 82-78 win over DePaul Sunday night in the Baha Mar Hoops consolation game.
After DePaul's Ahamad Bynum sank a 3-pointer with 2:20 left to forge the game's final tie, the Cowboys' Avery Anderson III converted a layup and accompanying free throw with 1:56 to go to give Oklahoma State the lead for good.
Kalib Boone paced Oklahoma State (3-2) with 17 points before fouling out. Anderson contributed 16 points while John-Michael Wright posted 14 points and Tyreek Smith scored 11 off the bench.
Long Island transfer Eral Penn led DePaul (3-2) with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st career double-double. Oklahoma transfer Umoja Gibson added 17 points and six assists as five Blue Demons hit double figures.
Penn rimmed an open 3-pointer from the corner with six seconds left that would have given DePaul a one-point lead. Wright grabbed the defensive rebound and sank two free throws with five seconds to go to clinch the game.
Oklahoma State bolted to an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes as Boone was active from the jump. He canned two free throws, earned a steal that led to Wright's driving layup, knocked home a short putback jumper and triggered Bryce Thompson's driving layup with a defensive rebound.
The Cowboys pushed the lead all the way to 19-3 as the Blue Demons went 1 for 9 from the field with five turnovers in the first seven-plus minutes. DePaul rallied to pull within 44-36 at the break.
The Blue Demons spent most of the second half pulling within one possession of the Cowboys -- only for Oklahoma State to hit shots and regain breathing room. Penn drilled back-to-back 3-pointers and Javan Johnson added two free throws to get DePaul within 55-54 with 13:11 to go, which inspired the Cowboys to use 3-pointers by Caleb Asberry and Chris Harris Jr. and a three-point play by Boone to take a 64-56 lead.
With Oklahoma State big men Boone and Moussa Cisse stuck to the bench with four fouls, DePaul finally caught up at 66 on Penn's layup with 7:42 to go. The Blue Demons took their first lead when De'Sean Nelson picked up an Oklahoma State turnover and drove 75 feet for a layup and a 69-68 edge with 5:12 to go. That triggered six lead changes down the stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.