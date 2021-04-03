Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Saturday.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore posted on Twitter that he will not hire an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to Stillwater in 2021-22.
Anderson averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27 games (23 starts) for the Cowboys in 2020-21. He shot 47.5 percent from the field, 32.8 percent from 3-point range and 83.9 percent at the free-throw line.
He scored a career-high 31 points in an 85-80 upset win at No. 6 West Virginia in the March 6 regular-season finale.
In the NCAA Tournament, Anderson scored 21 points for fourth-seeded Oklahoma State in a first-round win against Liberty and added 16 points for the Cowboys (21-9) in a second-round loss to No. 12 seed Oregon State.
Anderson averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 30 games (five starts) as a freshman in 2019-20.
Oklahoma State freshman star Cade Cunningham, a potential No. 1 overall pick, declared for the draft on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
