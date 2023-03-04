Tanner Groves had a season-high 23 points to lead Oklahoma to a 74-60 victory over No. 22 TCU on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
Grant Sherfield added 20 points in the latest stunning win for the Sooners.
Oklahoma (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) has won just four of its last 14 games, but all four victories have come over ranked opponents.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9) and kept them from finishing above .500 in conference play for the first time since 2001.
TCU will be the No. 6 seed in next weekend's Big 12 tournament with the loss. The Sooners were already locked into the No. 10 spot.
Sherfield and Groves each struggled in Wednesday's loss to Kansas State, combining for just nine points.
The duo topped that mark less than 10 minutes into Saturday's game.
Sherfield got going offensively quickly, hitting the game's first two buckets, igniting a 17-2 Sooners run over the first six minutes.
The Horned Frogs couldn't answer on the other end, going just 1-for-12 to start the game.
TCU was just 4 of 26 from the floor before hitting four consecutive shots late in the first half.
Outside of Mike Miles and Damion Baugh, the Horned Frogs were just 1 of 18 from the floor in the first half.
With a 12-0 run late in the first half, the Sooners extended their lead as much as 24 points.
Groves and Sherfield combined for seven of Oklahoma's points in that stretch.
The Horned Frogs cut the deficit to 12 with 5:32 left on Miles' layup, but once again, Sherfield and Groves came up big.
The duo scored the next nine points to put the game out of reach for good.
Miles led TCU with 17 points while Baugh added 13.
Oklahoma outrebounded the Horned Frogs 40-26, with Groves pulling down 10 and Jalen Hill 11. The Sooners outscored TCU 34-20 in the paint.
Milos Uzan added 12 points for the Sooners, who shot 50 percent from the floor.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny. High 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.