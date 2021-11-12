Sorry, an error occurred.
Tanner Groves scored 21 points to lead Oklahoma to a 96-44 win over UTSA on Friday night in Norman, Oklahoma.
UTSA struggled offensively from the start, missing 13 consecutive shots and 17 of 18 during a stretch that began less than three minutes into the game.
The Roadrunners went nine minutes without scoring, as the Sooners reeled off a 17-0 run to take the lead for good.
Groves scored five of Oklahoma's points in the run and 11 in the first half as the Sooners built a 33-10 lead. Groves finished 9 of 16 from the field.
UTSA shot just 16.1 percent (5 of 31) from the field before the break. The Roadrunners missed their first 11 3-pointers, not making one until the opening minutes of the second half.
The Sooners started the second half with a bang, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers to stretch their lead to 32.
Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson and Marvin Johnson finished with points 10 each for Oklahoma (2-0). Jalen Hill pulled down 11 rebounds, helping the Sooners outrebound UTSA 52-32.
The Sooners did their damage early by attacking the basket, shooting 13 of 18 from inside the arc.
Oklahoma then got going from distance after the break, hitting nine 3-pointers.
The Roadrunners' Dhieu Deing hit a trio of 3-pointers in a two-minute span as UTSA reached 40 points scored with just under three minutes left to play.
Deing finished with 15 points to lead UTSA (1-1). All of Deing's points came in the second half, and all on 3-pointers.
UTSA shot 22.7% from the floor.
--Field Level Media
