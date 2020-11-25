A COVID-19 outbreak at Oklahoma prompted the Sooners to pause basketball activities on Wednesday, leading to the postponement of the team's first two games of the season.
The Sooners were due to open at home Wednesday night against UTSA before visiting UCF on Saturday. Both of those games are listed as postponed, not canceled, with Oklahoma now tentatively slated to open Dec. 2 at home against Florida.
The Oklahoma athletic department announced that the basketball team had multiple positive COVID-19 tests and that contact tracing was underway. No other details were revealed.
UTSA's opener will now be a Friday home game against UT Permian Basin.
Oklahoma is coming off a 19-12 season while UTSA hopes to rebound from a 13-19 campaign.
--Field Level Media
