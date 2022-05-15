Oklahoma continues to fill out its quarterback room with a commitment from junior college QB General Booty.
The name might sound familiar. His uncles, Josh (LSU) and John David (Southern California), played quarterback at Power Five programs. His father, Abram, was a receiver at LSU in the late 1990s.
General Booty, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound passer, played at Tyler Junior College in Texas. He will have three years of eligibility at Oklahoma.
He played his final high school season in Allen, Texas, and didn't attract a lot of attention from colleges.
At Tyler, he threw for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns.
He announced his transfer on Twitter Saturday night.
Last season's starting quarterbacks for the Sooners wound up in the transfer portal. Caleb Williams signed with former coach Lincoln Riley at USC, while Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina.
Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from UCF, is expected to start for the Sooners. Also on the roster is Nick Evers, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022.
Davis Beville, who played two seasons at Pitt, announced his transfer to Oklahoma earlier this week. He also has three seasons of eligibility left.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.