Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault will miss his team's upcoming three-game road trip for the expected birth of his child.

Assistant Dave Bliss will take over as acting head coach beginning with Friday night's game in Milwaukee.

It's not clear when Daigneault's wife, Ashley Kerr, is due to deliver their child.

Daigneault will also miss Oklahoma City's Saturday game in Boston and Monday in Atlanta. The Thunder are 6-8 on the season.

Daigneault, 36, is 28-58 in his second season as Thunder coach. He was hired in November 2020.

--Field Level Media

