Forward Warren Foegele signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Foegele, 25, was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Ethan Bear.
"He comes from a really good program," Oilers general manager Ken Holland said. "In Carolina, they've done a lot of winning the last two or three years; they've been a good regular-season team, they went to the final four a couple of years ago. He's a big, strong guy, he can skate, he goes to the blue paint, he's dependable."
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Foegele recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 53 games last season. He was playing on a one-year, $2.15 million contract.
Foegele has 68 points (35 goals, 33 assists) in 200 career games since being selected by the Hurricanes in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.
