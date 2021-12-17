The Edmonton Oilers placed star forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the COVID-19 protocol Friday.

He had an assist in Thursday night's 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The victory snapped the Oilers' six-game losing streak.

Nugent-Hopkins, 28, has recorded 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 28 games this season.

He has 503 points (188 goals, 315 assists) in 684 games since Edmonton drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011.

