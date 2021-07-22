The Edmonton Oilers re-signed goaltender Mike Smith to a two-year contract Thursday.
Multiple outlets reported that the deal includes a $1.9 million base salary in 2021-22 and $2.5 million in 2022-23.
The 39-year-old veteran was 21-6-2 with three shutouts, a .923 save percentage and 2.31 goals-against average in 32 appearances with the Oilers in 2020-21. He lost all four starts in Edmonton's first-round playoff sweep by the Winnipeg Jets.
Smith is 283-254-76 with 42 shutouts, a .912 save percentage and 2.69 GAA in 642 games (618 starts) with the Dallas Stars (2006-08), Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-11), Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes (2011-17), Calgary Flames (2017-19) and Oilers.
The Stars drafted the Kingson, Ontario, native in the fifth round in 2001.
--Field Level Media
