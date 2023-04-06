Klim Kostin had a goal and an assist and Jack Campbell made 27 saves as the visiting Edmonton Oilers earned their sixth straight win, beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Nick Bjugstad and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton (47-23-9, 103 points), which closed to within one-point of Pacific Division-leading Vegas (48-22-8, 104 points). The Golden Knights have four games remaining compared to three for the Oilers.
It was the sixth multi-point game of the season for Kostin as Edmonton extended its point streak to 12 games (11-0-1).
Troy Terry scored a goal and Lukas Dostal stopped 30 of 32 shots for Anaheim (23-45-10, 56 points), which took a franchise-record ninth straight regulation loss. The Ducks last won a game on March 17, when they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4.
Edmonton, playing the second half of a back-to-back that began with a 3-1 victory at the third-place Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, had the best scoring chance in a scoreless opening period. Defenseman Darnell Nurse came in on a two-on-one break, but Dostal made a pad save on his backhand try just before the buzzer sounded ending the period.
The Oilers then scored twice in the span of 3:10 midway through the second period to take a 2-0 lead.
Kostin got the first goal when he slammed a Mattias Janmark pass into the low slot past Dostal's glove side for his 11th goal of the season at 9:36. Kostin snapped a personal 13-game goal drought and a 10-game point drought.
Bjugstad followed with his 17th goal at 12:46. Kostin centered the puck from behind the net into the low slot, where Bjugstad shoveled a shot into the right side of the net.
Anaheim cut it to 2-1 at the 4:56 mark of the third period. Simon Benoit kicked the puck over to Terry in the left circle, and Terry snapped a wrist shot through traffic into the top far corner of the net for his 22nd goal of the season.
The Ducks pulled Dostal for an extra-attacker with 1:54 remaining, and Hyman, off a pass from Connor McDavid, sealed it with an empty-netter, his 35th goal.
McDavid extended his point streak to 13 games with an assist. He has nine goals and 16 assists in that span.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also garnered an assist on the empty-net score to become the third Edmonton player to hit the 100-point mark for the season.
Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl had a 13-game point streak snapped.
