Edmonton Oilers veteran goaltender Mike Smith will be out for one to two weeks with a thumb injury.

Coach Dave Tippett said Thursday that an MRI revealed a partially torn tendon.

Smith, 39, is 2-2-1 with a 3.76 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in his 16th NHL season.

He is 285-256-77 with 42 shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 648 career games with five teams.

Idle since Jan. 5, the Oilers are scheduled to return to the ice Saturday against the visiting Ottawa Senators.

--Field Level Media

