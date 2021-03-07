The NHL fined Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto on Sunday for "a dangerous trip" against Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
Yamamoto was fined $3,854.17, the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.
The play, which happened late in the first period of Saturday's game, resulted in a minor penalty for Yamamoto. Both players were battling for position in front of the net when Yamamoto forcefully kicked his right skate into the back of Andersson's left skate, sending him tumbling.
The money from the fine will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund, the NHL said.
Field Level Media
