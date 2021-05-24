Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald was suspended for one game for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley in Game 3 of the teams' first-round playoff series on Sunday.
The decision was made following a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.
Archibald, 28, received a minor penalty for tripping, which occurred with 8:49 remaining in the third period.
The Jets won 5-4 in overtime to take a 3-0 series lead. Game 4 is set for Monday night in Winnipeg.
In 52 regular-season games, Archibald scored 13 points (seven goals, six assists). He hasn't registered a point in three playoff games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.