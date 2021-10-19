Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists to help the Edmonton Oilers earn a 6-5 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.
Zack Kassian also scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard added a goal and assist for the Oilers, who have won their first three games.
Edmonton goalie Mike Smith yielded four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by Mikko Koskinen, who stopped 20 of 21 shots the rest of the way.
Sam Steel and Kevin Shattenkirk scored two goals each, Nicolas Deslauriers also scored and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves for Anaheim.
Bouchard swiped the puck toward the Anaheim crease from well below the goal line and it went off the skate of Stolarz and across the line for a 5-4 lead with 9:30 left in the third period.
Draisaitl scored an empty-net goal with 1:01 remaining to make it 6-4, and Shattenkirk scored with 19 seconds left to trim the deficit back to one.
The Oilers trailed 4-3 entering the third period before Kassian scored his second goal on a power play at 5:26 to tie the game.
Shattenkirk scored off a feed from Trevor Zegras as he cut to the net for a 1-0 lead at 5:07 of the first period.
The Oilers took advantage of a turnover in the Anaheim zone and Kassian scored off a feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to tie it 1-1 at 8:47 of the first.
Smith made a stop on Zegras from in close at 14:44 of the first, and McDavid got loose on the other end and scored eight seconds later to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead.
Steel tied the score 15 seconds later when he scored off a rebound from a tough angle to make it 2-2.
Draisaitl scored a power-play goal to move the Oilers back ahead 3-2 with 31 seconds left in the opening frame.
Deslauriers tied it 3-3 when he scored off a feed from Troy Terry at 8:46 of the second period.
Steel scored again after bringing the puck down the left side and faking out Smith before tucking the puck in the net for a 4-3 edge at 9:59 of the middle period.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.