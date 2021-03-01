The Edmonton Oilers claimed goaltender Alex Stalock off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Stalock, 33, will have to complete a 14-day quarantine after crossing the U.S.-Canada border before he is eligible to join the Oilers.

He has not played this season while recovering from an upper-body injury. In his absence, the Wild turned to veteran Cam Talbot as the backup to Kaapo Kahkonen.

Stalock was 20-11-4 with four shutouts, a .910 save percentage and a 2.67 goals-against average in 38 games with Minnesota in 2019-20.

For his career, the Minnesota native is 61-49-18 with nine shutouts, a .909 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA in 151 games with the San Jose Sharks and Wild.

--Field Level Media

