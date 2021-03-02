Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson met with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.
In Edmonton's 3-0 loss on Monday, Chiasson was given a game misconduct and five-minute major for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey after the third period ended.
Per the NHL, the following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.
