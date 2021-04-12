The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the New Jersey Devils on Monday in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The conditional pick will become a third-round selection should the Oilers win a first-round series in the 2021 playoffs.

Kulikov, 30, recorded two assists and had 26 penalty minutes in 38 games this season after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract in October. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Kulikov has 172 points (35 goals, 137 assists) in 715 career games with the Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Devils. He was selected by Florida with the 14th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

