Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh has been ruled out of Friday's Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game against fourth-seeded Michigan State due to a sore knee.
Sensabaugh is averaging a team-best 16.3 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 33 games this season for the Buckeyes (15-18).
The freshman scored 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting in 27 minutes during 13th-seeded Ohio State's 73-69 victory over fifth-seeded Iowa on Thursday.
With Sensabaugh sidelined, the Buckeyes may lean a bit more on fellow forward Justice Sueing (12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds).
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.