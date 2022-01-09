Ohio State head basketball coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon are in the health and safety protocol and will miss Sunday's game against Northwestern.

Assistant coach Jake Diebler will serve as acting head coach, the school said. He is in his fourth season on the Ohio State bench.

The No. 13 Buckeyes (9-3, 3-1 Big Ten) don't have another scheduled game until Thursday, when they travel to No. 23 Wisconsin.

--Field Level Media

