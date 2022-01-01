Ohio State sophomore safety Lathan Ransom was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast during the second quarter of Saturday's Rose Bowl against Utah at Pasadena, Calif.

Ransom was transported to a nearby hospital for X-rays and further examination.

Ransom was injured during a kickoff return in which Utah's Britain Covey took it back 97 yards for a touchdown with 8:17 left in the first half.

Ransom collided with a teammate and could be seen writhing in pain on the ground during replays of Covey's return.

--Field Level Media

