Ohio point guard Jason Preston declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Monday.
The 6-foot-4 junior told The Athletic he is leaving open the possibility of returning to the Bobcats.
Preston averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 20 games last season while leading Ohio to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
He tallied 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in a 72-68 first-round upset against Virginia on March 20.
In three seasons at Ohio, Preston has averaged 12.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 82 games (73 starts).
