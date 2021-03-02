Ohio won't play Tuesday night at Kent State because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing, the Mid-American Conference announced Tuesday.

The Bobcats tweeted news of the cancellation, adding they'd be wrapping up the regular season on Friday at Bowling Green.

It's likely too soon, however, to tell whether the Bobcats will have enough players available for Friday night's game. They had six games called off in February because of COVID-19 complications.

Ohio (13-7, 9-5 MAC) remains scheduled to take part in the conference tournament, which begins on March 10 in Cleveland.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.